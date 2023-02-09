English
    Twitter glitch: Users unable to send out tweets, direct messages

    Users were told they had exceeded the daily limit of tweets, which is 2,400.

    AFP
    February 09, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST
    Twitter disruptions happened the same day paid users were allowed to post tweets as long as 4,000 characters.

    Thousands of Twitter users on Thursday reported problems using the platform as the Elon Musk-owned social network began letting paying users post tweets as long as 4,000 characters.

    "Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you," the company said in a tweet.

    "Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed."

    Reports of Twitter troubles spiked at website Downdetector early afternoon in Silicon Valley, and continued for about two hours.