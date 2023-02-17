Watch: Applause, garlands for NDRF team flying home after Turkey earthquake rescue

Indian rescuers return after 10 days in Turkey. (Image credit: screengrab from video tweeted by NDRF)

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were greeted with applause at Turkey's Adana airport as they prepared to fly home after aiding earthquake rescue efforts for 10 days.

The NDRF team was of part of India's "Operation Dost" -- a mission to send life-saving supplies and relief materials to Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that has caused over 41,000 deaths.

"Rescue, relief and rebuilding lives," Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, while tweeting the send-off video.



Rescue, Relief & Rebuilding Lives! India's NDRF personnel were warmly welcomed at Adana Airport in Turkey after they returned from rescue & search operations.#OperationDost pic.twitter.com/uexBmu5HN5

The specialised force's Twitter account also shared the video and photos of personnel on February 17. In one photo, the garlanded team, including two rescue dogs, posed in front of an IAF aircraft.

Under "Operation Dost", India sent several aircraft loaded with food, medicines and medical equipment to Turkey and Syria.

In Turkey, India also set up an army field hospital equipped with surgical and emergency wards, an x-ray lab and a medical store to tend to the injured people round the clock.

Turkey and Syria were hit by a devastating earthquake, the worst ever seen in the region, on February 6. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Gaziantep in Turkey, which has a population of over 2 million. Several powerful aftershocks followed. The earthquake flattened entire sections of big cities in Turkey and Syria, destroying many historical sites.

In Syria, it added to the misery of people already grappling with the devastating civil war.