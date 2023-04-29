English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court to pass order on charges against Poonawala on May 9

    Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar had on April 15 reserved the order for Saturday after hearing arguments on framing of charges from the prosecution lawyers as well as those of the accused.

    PTI
    April 29, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
    The court also adjourned for May 9 the hearing on an application by Walkar's father, urging the judge that the womans remains be handed over to the family for the last rites as required by tradition and culture.

    A Delhi court on Saturday fixed for May 9 the verdict on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

    A Delhi court on Saturday fixed for May 9 the verdict on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

    Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja adjourned the matter, noting that the judge concerned was on leave.

    Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar had on April 15 reserved the order for Saturday after hearing arguments on framing of charges from the prosecution lawyers as well as those of the accused.

    The court also adjourned for May 9 the hearing on an application by Walkar's father, urging the judge that the womans remains be handed over to the family for the last rites as required by tradition and culture.

    Delhi Police is scheduled to file its reply to the application on the next date of hearing. The probe agency had on April 15 sought time to file its reply to the plea of Walkar's father.

    Related stories

    Poonawala has been booked by Delhi Police for offences under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

    Delhi Police filed a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.

    Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last year, following which he sawed her body into pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli.

    He scattered the body parts at different places in the national capital to avoid being caught.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Crime #Delhi #Delhi Crime #India #Shraddha Walkar murder
    first published: Apr 29, 2023 03:15 pm