Iconic Bengaluru eatery's message ahead of Karnataka election

Vidyarthi Bhavan is famous for its many South Indian breakfast dishes. (Image: vidyarthibhavan.in)

Bengaluru's popular eatery, Vidyarthi Bhavan, known for its iconic masala dosas and filter coffee, has taken a unique approach to encourage citizens to vote sensibly in the upcoming Karnataka elections.

In a message on its Twitter handle, the eatery shared a wise saying written on a poster of Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders: "The mouse dies in the mouse trap because it cannot understand why the cheese is free. Vote for development." The message appears to urge voters not to fall for freebies and instead focus on development while casting their votes.

With the picture was a tweet: “Just 1 more week to go... Please cast your your vote without fail and sensibly.”



Just 1 more week to go...

Please cast your your vote without fail and sensibly. pic.twitter.com/MeLKkU0jC3 — Vidyarthi Bhavan (@VidyarthiBhavan) May 2, 2023

The post sparked a discussion on Twitter, with one user claiming Vidyarthi Bhavan of trolling the Congress party. In response, the eatery, established in 1943, clarified that it was not targeting any particular political party and that all parties were offering freebies to woo voters. The message was simply a request to everyone to vote sensibly.

“All parties are offering freebies. Why do you single out one? We are only requesting everyone to cast their vote and that too sensibly,” the eatery, known for its south Indian breakfast dishes, replied to the user.

The Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023 are expected to be fiercely contested, with all political parties vying for a majority. The state has a history of close electoral battles, and voter turnout is expected to play a significant role in deciding the outcome of the polls.

In recent years, freebies and populist schemes have become an essential tool for political parties to win over voters. However, critics argue that such tactics often distract from the real issues and do not contribute to long-term development.

Vidyarthi Bhavan's message seems to resonate with this sentiment, reminding citizens that they hold the power to elect representatives who will work towards the development of the state. The eatery's unique approach is a refreshing reminder of the role that citizens, businesses, and establishments can play in shaping the democratic process.