Korma, Coke and peacocks: What Imran Khan supporters looted from Pakistan Corps Commander's house

The arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in a graft case has resulted in widespread protests across the country, with his supporters taking to the streets to demand his release. While many protesters were peaceful, some resorted to violence and looting.
In Lahore, some of Khan's supporters broke into the Corps Commander's house and stole items from the residence, including peacocks and frozen strawberries. In one viral video, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker was seen holding a peacock and claiming that he took it because it was bought with "citizen's money".
This PTI worker stole a peacock from the residence of Lahore corps commander. pic.twitter.com/03KWxgy12K
— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) May 9, 2023
Peacocks stolen by mob from inside residence of Pakistan Army’s Corps Commander in Lahore, Pakistan. Arson, rioting and clashes continue at night. pic.twitter.com/YwyeQLMFLN
— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 9, 2023
Pakistani to ekdam next level loot macha rahe hai pic.twitter.com/SlJ3wzkqvx
— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) May 10, 2023
Khan's arrest was related to the Al-Qadir Trust case, and he was taken into custody ahead of his appearance before the Islamabad High Court to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him. He is facing a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon that reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer. Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion sent by Britain's National Crime Agency to the government.
#EXCLUSIVE: #PTI protestors enjoying strawberries they looted from refrigerator of corps commander #Lahore’s house. pic.twitter.com/b89LP2Tocr
— Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) May 9, 2023
PTI workers protested in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, Geo News reported.
Read: It has come down to street power versus Pakistan Army’s grip over power
The violence and looting by some of Khan's supporters have been widely condemned.