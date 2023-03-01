Heat wave 2023: Avoid tea, high-protein food and other dos and don'ts from centre

Heat wave 2023: The Met department said there was an "enhanced probability" of a heatwave from March to May in many regions of central and northwest India.

The Centre on Tuesday released a set of guidelines as India braces to deal with the heat wave this summer. The country recorded its warmest February this year in 146 years, since 1877, the weather office said. Urging states to be well prepared to manage any surge in "heat related illnesses", the government directed health departments across the country to implement "heat-related health action plans".

"Above-normal monthly minimum temperatures are most likely during March over most parts of India except south peninsular India, where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely," the weather office said in a statement.

The centre asked states to take steps such as ensuring the presence of adequate medical and health staff and reviewing preparedness of facilities, availability of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs and other necessary equipment.

All health facilities have been asked to conduct daily surveillance of heat-related illnesses from Wednesday, and should record cases and deaths relating to heat, the government letter added.

Here are the Health Ministry’s dos and don'ts for protection against the heat wave:

