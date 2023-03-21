English
    Delhi earthquake: Videos show ceiling fans, chandeliers shaking as people rush out of homes

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST
    Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Tremors were felt in parts of Pakistan too, including Lahore.

    Panic-stricken people rushed out of houses as the earthquake struck around 10:20 pm. The tremors were also felt in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

    Within minutes, "earthquake" became the top trending keyword on Twitter, with users sharing their how they felt the tremors. Several people in Delhi also shared videos from their homes, showing shaking ceiling fans and chandeliers.

    Congress leader Milind Deora shared a video of a chandelier shaking vigorously.


    "Felt mild to medium #tremors in Gurgaon that lasted for several minutes," he tweeted.

    "My home lights dancing after more than a minute of this massive earthquake in Delhi," journalist Samip Rajguru tweeted, sharing a video of the chandelier at his home shaking.




    Several other users sharing clips of their liquor bottles, with the alcohol inside shaking.

    A Twitter user from Pakistan shared a video of cracks on the walls of a building.

    According to an automated report generated by the National Centre for Seismology, the 6.6 magnitude quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

    first published: Mar 21, 2023 10:54 pm