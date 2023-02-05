China-US spy balloon row: Top 10 developments

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina on February 4.

US officials announced on Saturday that they had shot down a Chinese balloon that was allegedly trying to surveil strategic sites in their country. The "spy balloon" flew over North America for several days, heightening Washington-Beijing tensions.

Here is a roundup of the 10 latest developments in the matter:

- The balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina using a missile fired from an F-22 jet. It was a "deliberate and lawful action" taken in response to China's "unacceptable violation" of US sovereignty, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

- Videos shot by witnesses showed the balloon breaking down and dropping into the Atlantic Ocean. Its remnants will be collected and studied.

- In the hours before the operation, the authorities ordered the closure of three airports in South Carolina.

- US President Joe Biden congratulated the aviators who undertook the operation, adding that the country will "take care" of the suspected spy balloon.

- According to the Pentagon's assessment, the balloon was one part of a spy balloon fleet. It said there was another one over Latin America.

- China responded by saying America was "clearly overreacting and seriously violating international practice".

- China first hesitated to claim the balloon but then admitted it belonged to them. However, they said it was weather balloon that was blown off its route.

- Experts says it is possible the balloon was deployed to collect data outside of American boundaries or at higher altitudes but malfunctioned.

- The balloon first crossed into the airspace over Alaska on January 28. From there, it flew into Canada and then re-entered US over Idaho.

- Because of the spy balloon's detection and its immediate aftermath, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed high-stakes China trip.