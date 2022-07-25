English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    After finding out about Elon Musk’s affair with his wife, Sergey Brin asked his advisors to…

    Sergey Brin, Google’s co-founder, filed for divorce from his wife Nicole Shanahan in January, weeks after finding out about her affair with Elon Musk, according to a WSJ report.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
    Elon Musk has denied reports of his affair with Sergey Brin's wife.

    Elon Musk has denied reports of his affair with Sergey Brin's wife.

    Tesla boss Elon Musk and Google co-founder Sergey Brin have been longtime friends. When Tesla was struggling during the financial crisis of 2008, Brin gave Musk $500,000, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

    Forward to 2015, Musk gifted Brin one of the first all-electric SUVs manufactured by Tesla.

    Musk also regularly stayed at Brin's Silicon Valley home.

    But according to a report, the friendship has now become fractured by Musk's alleged affair with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan.

    Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk began an affair with Shanahan in December last year, when she was separated from her husband but still living with him.

    Close

    Related stories

    Brin filed from divorce from Shanahan weeks after learning about the affair.

    The Wall Street Journal reported that Brin stopped speaking to Musk regularly and asked his advisors to sell off the investments he had in Musk’s companies.

    Musk is reported to have knelt and begged for Brin's forgiveness at a party.

    But  on Twitter, he refuted the report published by WSJ. He described the article as "total bullshit".

    "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night," he tweeted on July 25. "I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

    "The character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers,'' the Tesla boss added. " I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!"
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Sergey Brin
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 11:50 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.