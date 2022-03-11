Watch: When Bhagwant Mann's mother predicted her son would be Punjab CM

Punjab elections: Bhagwant Mann with his mother Harpal Kaur after his victory in Punjab. (Image tweeted by @Praatik_3300)

After the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in Punjab, comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann is all set to take oath next week as the state’s first AAP chief minister. While exit polls predicted AAP’s sweeping victory days ago, Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur had prophesied in February that her son would be CM.



“Mera Beta Mukhya Mantri Ban Gaya”@BhagwantMann’s mother Harpal Kaur said these words on voting day (20th Feb) in Dhuri and these are becoming true today.#AAP #BhagwantMann PunjabElections2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PunjabElections2022 #ElectionResults2022 pic.twitter.com/GI24cDfegY

— (@isunilkataria) March 10, 2022

“Mera beta mukhya mantri ban gaya,” Kaur says hugging her son seated next to her flashing a wide smile. The short clip was shared on Twitter that has now been viewed over 17,000 times.

The video was shot on February 20 when Punjab voted to elect representatives from 117 assembly seats. Bhagwant Mann, 48, had contested from Dhuri and won with over 82,000 votes.



Congratulations sir God bless you forever

— Guri Singh (@Gurkira55774108) March 11, 2022

Twitter users loved the heartwarming video that showed a mother’s love and unwavering faith in her son and commented how proud she must be now that Mann had won.

After Mann’s victory, his elderly mother got emotional.

“I am very happy. His father must have been happy too, to see his son becoming a Chief Minister… Earlier also he was on the right path, today also he is on the right path…" Kaur told news agency ANI.



Bhagwant Mann's mother

Just look at her eyes pic.twitter.com/D0B5WV8Xr2 March 10, 2022

Several other pictures of Mann’s mother , praying or sharing a moment with her son, have been shared on social media.

Bhagwant Mann announced that his oath-taking ceremony will take place in Khatkal Kalan, the village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, and not the Raj Bhavan – the traditional venue. He is following the footsteps of party chief Arvind Kejriwal who has taken oath as Delhi chief minister twice at the Ramlila Maidan instead of Raj Bhavan.