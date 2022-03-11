English
    Watch: When Bhagwant Mann's mother predicted her son would be Punjab CM

    Bhagwant Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur had prophesied in February that her son would be next chief minister of Punjab.

    Stella Dey
    March 11, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
    Punjab elections: Bhagwant Mann with his mother Harpal Kaur after his victory in Punjab. (Image tweeted by @Praatik_3300)

    After the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in Punjab, comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann is all set to take oath next week as the state’s first AAP chief minister. While exit polls predicted AAP’s sweeping victory days ago, Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur had prophesied in February that her son would be CM.

    Mera beta mukhya mantri ban gaya,” Kaur says hugging her son seated next to her flashing a wide smile. The short clip was shared on Twitter that has now been viewed over 17,000 times.

    The video was shot on February 20 when Punjab voted to elect representatives from 117 assembly seats. Bhagwant Mann, 48, had contested from Dhuri and won with over 82,000 votes.

    Twitter users loved the heartwarming video that showed a mother’s love and unwavering faith in her son and commented how proud she must be now that Mann had won.


    — VP (@thesuspendedboy) March 10, 2022

    After Mann’s victory, his elderly mother got emotional.

    “I am very happy. His father must have been happy too, to see his son becoming a Chief Minister… Earlier also he was on the right path, today also he is on the right path…" Kaur told news agency ANI.

    Several other pictures of Mann’s mother, praying or sharing a moment with her son, have been shared on social media.

    Bhagwant Mann announced that his oath-taking ceremony will take place in Khatkal Kalan, the village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, and not the Raj Bhavan – the traditional venue. He is following the footsteps of party chief Arvind Kejriwal who has taken oath as Delhi chief minister twice at the Ramlila Maidan instead of Raj Bhavan.

    The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Punjab elections bagging 92 seats out of 117 sending the party into celebration mode through the day.
    Stella Dey
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 05:29 pm
