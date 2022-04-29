Watch: Tomatoes hurled at Emmanuel Macron during first appearance after re-election

Emmanuel Macron was greeted with tomatoes on his first appearance after re-election as the French President.

French President Emmanuel Macron was greeted with a bunch of tomatoes as he was interacting with a crowd in his first public appearance since his re-election triumph.

The disgruntled man however missed his target as the tomato landed on his security officer standing inches away from him, controlling the crowd. A couple of cherry tomatoes also landed on other bystanders following which the President security detail immediately covered his head with their hands before opening up an umbrella.



Emmanuel Macron made his first appearance since his election, he received tomato from the French crowd. pic.twitter.com/s6AnNM75TI

— En el barrio de Cortes viven residentes (@VecBarrioCortes) April 27, 2022

The incident took place in Cergy-Pointoise, a low-income suburb in Paris. Watch the video here:

Macron, 44, didn’t notice the tomatoes at first and remained unflustered for a while and said “No fighting” before he started moving on from the area, sheltered under the umbrella and protected by security.

This is not the first time Macron has been a target of civilians. Last year, Macron was shockingly slapped in the face while he was greeting locals. Even so, Macron still is fond of interacting with locals in close quarters often immersing himself in crowds.

Macron’s first appearance comes after he spent the last few days secluded in an out-of-town residence and then the Elysee Palace, the official resident of the French President.

Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday becoming the first sitting President to win a re-election in 20 years in France.

Although the vote share percentage was 58.55 to 41.45, this is the far-right’s highest vote share yet marking a significant improvement.





