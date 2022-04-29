English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards today 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch: Tomatoes hurled at Emmanuel Macron during first appearance after re-election

    Emmanuel Macron didn’t notice the tomatoes at first and remained unflustered for a while and said “No fighting” before he started moving on.

    Stella Dey
    April 29, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
    Emmanuel Macron was greeted with tomatoes on his first appearance after re-election as the French President.

    Emmanuel Macron was greeted with tomatoes on his first appearance after re-election as the French President.


    French President Emmanuel Macron was greeted with a bunch of tomatoes as he was interacting with a crowd in his first public appearance since his re-election triumph.

    The disgruntled man however missed his target as the tomato landed on his security officer standing inches away from him, controlling the crowd. A couple of cherry tomatoes also landed on other bystanders following which the President security detail immediately covered his head with their hands before opening up an umbrella.

    The incident took place in Cergy-Pointoise, a low-income suburb in Paris. Watch the video here:

    Macron, 44, didn’t notice the tomatoes at first and remained unflustered for a while and said “No fighting” before he started moving on from the area, sheltered under the umbrella and protected by security.

    This is not the first time Macron has been a target of civilians. Last year, Macron was shockingly slapped in the face while he was greeting locals. Even so, Macron still is fond of interacting with locals in close quarters often immersing himself in crowds.

    Close

    Related stories

    Macron’s first appearance comes after he spent the last few days secluded in an out-of-town residence and then the Elysee Palace, the official resident of the French President.

    Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday becoming the first sitting President to win a re-election in 20 years in France.

    Although the vote share percentage was 58.55 to 41.45, this is the far-right’s highest vote share yet marking a significant improvement.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Emmanuel Macron #France #French President
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 12:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.