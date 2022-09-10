Watch: Saree-clad robot collects loan sanction letter for Kerala startup

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Ananth_IRAS)

It is not everyday that you see a saree-clad robot collecting documents at a bank. Such a novelty was recently witnessed in Kerala.

Sayabot, created by Asimov Robotics, a startup from Kochi, made an appearance at a Federal Bank branch to collect a loan sanction letter.

Videos on showed media showed the robot greeting bank officials and wishing them a happy Onam.

"It is such a great privilege to receive to receive the financial assistance from Federal on behalf of Asimov Robotics," Sayabot said. "With this, Federal Bank has proven once again they will be always there to support indigenous technology development. Thank you Federal Bank for making our Onam more colourful."

After that robot's note of thanks, officials handed over the loan letter to it, and there was applause.

T. Jayakrishnan, the chief executive officer of Asimov Robotics, told The Hindu his startup had sought a loan to make more models of Sayabot.

"We thought it fitting to deploy the product itself for the purpose," he added.

On its website, Asimov Robotics describes Sayabot as a versatile robot that can be customised for use in areas ranging from healthcare, hospitality and security to retail, education and banking.

"With AI and a range of sensors collecting information of the environment, Sayabot can work alongside human beings seamlessly," the startup added.

In healthcare set-ups, the robot is equipped to dispense medicines, entertain patients with music and games and bring them meals.

In April 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, KARMI-Bot -- another model from Asimov Robotics -- had been deployed at a hospital in Kochi for patient care and cleaning, The Hindu reported.