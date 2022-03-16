Watch how this bomb shelter-turned-medical facility is helping injured Ukrainians

Russia invaded Ukraine over 20 days ago.

Inside a bomb shelter in war-torn Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, a temporary medical facility has been set up to provide much-needed relief to injured soldiers and citizens on the ground.

A video shared by news agency Reuters, takes us through the facility’s set up.

Volunteer workers, armed with medical kits, tend to the injured who have been victims of Russian shelling and attacks over the ground.



This temporary medical facility inside a bomb shelter in Ukraine will help treat soldiers wounded in the Russian assault pic.twitter.com/yZargKpiHh

— Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2022

The dimly-lit shelter has rows of mattresses set up on the floor. The 25 mattresses will provide and safe and comfortable refuge for the injured, says a volunteer.

Medical volunteers are growing in number, from Ukraine and abroad, who are trying to keep up with desperate times as the country’s healthcare infrastructure suffers a big blow.

The handful volunteers at the shelter say they are more than equipped to handle an injury. Antibiotics, adrenaline, syringes, first aid kits – everything is stocked up at the shelter. The medics are trained to tend wounds, stop bleeding and stitch it up, says a doctor showing the equipment and stock at the basement.

He adds that their field hospital is ready to receive soldiers and other injured civilians as the military operation continues in Kyiv. Trained paramedics and well-adapted medical students are assisting the main doctor at the facility.

Several Ukrainian hospitals have already been hit, including a cancer ward in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. The spectre of Mariupol, where a maternity hospital was bombed, hangs in the air.

As the Russian invasion continues for over 20 days now, defiant Ukrainians have been protesting on the streets, picking up weapons and refusing to evacuate.

In Mykolaiv, a windowless makeshift maternity ward at a hospital is birthing babies as sinister sirens and shelling continues overhead.

Several heart-stopping videos of Ukrainians defusing bombs or carrying landmines with bare hands have flooded the internet as the exemplary courage of the citizens are applauded on social media.

Over 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country seeking refuge in neighbouring nations and the Russian assault intensifies.