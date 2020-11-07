US Election 2020 | World leaders congratulate Joe Biden on becoming 46th US President

Democrat Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States over Republican incumbent Donald Trump on November 6, in a stunning culmination of one of the most high-octane and polarised elections the country has seen.

World leaders have been showing their support on Twitter as the results came in, after home state Pennsylvania was called for Biden by media outlets including the Associated Press, CNN and Fox News.



Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau extended his congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, saying he is looking forward to working with President-elect and Vice President-elect:

Rahul Gandhi, President of the Congress Party also took to Twitter to congratulate Biden:



Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. I’m confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020



Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson also congratulated Biden and Harris via a tweet: