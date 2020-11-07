172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|us-election-2020-world-leaders-congratulate-joe-biden-on-becoming-46th-us-president-6079851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 11:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | World leaders congratulate Joe Biden on becoming 46th US President

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and India's Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi were among the first to congratulate Joe Biden on becoming the President-elect of the United States.

Moneycontrol News

Democrat Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States over Republican incumbent Donald Trump on November 6, in a stunning culmination of one of the most high-octane and polarised elections the country has seen.

World leaders have been showing their support on Twitter as the results came in, after home state Pennsylvania was called for Biden by media outlets including the Associated Press, CNN and Fox News.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau extended his congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, saying he is looking forward to working with President-elect and Vice President-elect:

Read: Kamala Harris becomes first Black, Indian-origin woman elected US vice-president

Rahul Gandhi, President of the Congress Party also took to Twitter to congratulate Biden:

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson also congratulated Biden and Harris via a tweet:
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:22 pm

