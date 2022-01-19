MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

5 facts about Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law who joined BJP ahead of UP polls

Aparna Yadav had contested the Uttar Pradesh elections in 2017 as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow Cantt but lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
Aparna Yadav said she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and impressed with the BJP’s schemes. (Image tweeted by @swatantrabjp)

Aparna Yadav said she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and impressed with the BJP’s schemes. (Image tweeted by @swatantrabjp)

Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on January 19, just weeks before the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Aparna Yadav’s brother-in-law, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, is a key opponent for  the BJP in the elections scheduled to begin in February.

The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The results will be out on March 10.

After joining the BJP in Delhi, Aparna Yadav said she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and impressed with the BJP’s schemes. “I will do my best,” she added.

Here are five things to know about Aparna Yadav, the BJP’s new member:

Close

Related stories

Aparna Yadav is married to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Prateek Yadav.

In 2017, she had contested the Uttar Pradesh elections as a Samajwadi Party. candidate from Lucknow Cantt but lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Aparna Yadav has reportedly asked to be fielded from Lucknow Cantt again in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections. But Bahuguna wants the seat for her son Mayank Joshi. “He has been working since 2009 and has applied for it [a ticket from Lucknow Cantt] rightfully,” the BJP leader told ANI. “But if the party has decided to give the ticket to only one person per family, I will resign from my present LS seat if Mayank gets a ticket.”

Aparna Yadav runs an organisation called bAware which works for the welfare of women.

She has spoken in favour of BJP's initiatives and also reportedly donated to the construction of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections #Akhilesh Yadav #Aparna Yadav #BJP #Samajwadi Party
first published: Jan 19, 2022 12:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.