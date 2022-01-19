5 facts about Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law who joined BJP ahead of UP polls

Aparna Yadav said she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and impressed with the BJP’s schemes. (Image tweeted by @swatantrabjp)

Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on January 19, just weeks before the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Aparna Yadav’s brother-in-law, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, is a key opponent for the BJP in the elections scheduled to begin in February.

The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The results will be out on March 10.

After joining the BJP in Delhi, Aparna Yadav said she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and impressed with the BJP’s schemes. “I will do my best,” she added.

Here are five things to know about Aparna Yadav, the BJP’s new member:

Aparna Yadav is married to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Prateek Yadav.

In 2017, she had contested the Uttar Pradesh elections as a Samajwadi Party. candidate from Lucknow Cantt but lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Aparna Yadav has reportedly asked to be fielded from Lucknow Cantt again in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections. But Bahuguna wants the seat for her son Mayank Joshi. “He has been working since 2009 and has applied for it [a ticket from Lucknow Cantt] rightfully,” the BJP leader told ANI. “But if the party has decided to give the ticket to only one person per family, I will resign from my present LS seat if Mayank gets a ticket.”

Aparna Yadav runs an organisation called bAware which works for the welfare of women.

She has spoken in favour of BJP's initiatives and also reportedly donated to the construction of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city.