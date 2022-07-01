English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Ukraine war: Richard Branson offers to help build another version of world's largest plane Mriya

    British Billionaire Richard Branson visited Ukraine on June 29. He described his experience of the war-torn country as "humbling and emotional".

    Moneycontrol News
    July 01, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
    Richard Branson at the Antonov Airport in Ukraine. (Image credit: Davyd Arakhamia)

    Richard Branson at the Antonov Airport in Ukraine. (Image credit: Davyd Arakhamia)

    British Billionaire Richard Branson, during his visit to Ukraine on June 29,  offered to help the country build a new version of Mriya -- its flagship carrier that Russians had destroyed, a politician  said.

    Mriya could transport up to 250 tonnes of cargo, making it instrumental in humanitarian operations. Russia had destroyed it during its invasion of Ukraine in February.

    Branson toured the Antonov Airport, where the wreckage of Mriya lies. Ukrainian officials who accompanied him told him that they planned to build a new plane " that will set many more records after the war".

    "He (Branson) expressed his readiness to help everyone in whatever way he could, was pleasantly surprised by our optimism and the fact that even in such difficult moments we are thinking about how to make a leap in aerospace construction," Davyd Arakhamia, member of Ukraine's Servant of the People party, wrote in a Telegram post.

    Brason has on numerous occasions expressed his support for war-torn Ukraine.

    During his recent visit to the country, he met President Volodymyr Zelensky and praised him for being a real "wartime leader".

    "(He) projects both unbreakable spirit and indefatigable determination to see this war through and repel the aggression," Branson said in a blog post about the visit.

    Branson said his visit to Ukraine was very "humbling and emotional". He spoke about how Kyiv had changed since 2014 -- from a bustling and picturesque city to one scarred by war.

    He condemned Russia for its violent acts in Ukraine and called on the global community to help Ukraine in its rebuilding effort.

    "I remain hopeful that Ukraine and its wonderful people will prevail and win this war, taking control of their territory, their sovereignty and their future path," he said. "But more than ever, all of us have to stand together and confront the threat Ukraine and the world face."
    Tags: #Richard Branson #Russia #Ukraine
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 04:43 pm
