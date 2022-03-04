On powerful TIME, The Economist covers, bleeding Ukraine flag, Zelensky's moving words

Ukraine-Russia: TIME and The Economist covers are dedicated to the stunning turn of events in Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dominated frontpage headlines across the globe since last week, and now, TIME and The Economist, two of the world’s most influential magazines, have released their latest covers, which are dedicated to the stunning turn of events in Ukraine.

TIME magazine’s cover image features the words spoken by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s in a speech to the European Parliament on March 1. "Zhittya permozhe smert - a svit temryavu (Life will win over death, and light will win over darkness),” the cover text says in Ukrainian, quoting Zelensky.

The cover, featuring the report titled "Volodymyr Zelenksy and the Heroes of Ukraine" by Simon Shuster, has the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag. It has been illustrated by Neil Jamieson.

In his powerful video address to the European Parliament earlier this week, Zelensky asked the European Union (EU) to "prove" it is with Ukraine by accepting it as a member. "Without you, Ukraine is going to be alone," he had said. The speech had choked up his English interpreter.

The Economist cover, meanwhile, has no headline, strapline or flashes. It simply features the colours of the Ukrainian flag with blood emerging from it. The illustration is by Andrea Ucini. The accompanying article is titled “When Vladimir Putin escalates his war, the world must meet him”.

“Marvel at the heroism and resilience of Ukraine,” The Economist begins the piece as it slams Vladimir Putin for his actions in Ukraine.

“From the start, Mr Putin has made clear that this is a war of escalation—a hygienic word for a dirty and potentially catastrophic reality. At its most brutal, escalation means that, whatever the world does, Mr Putin threatens to be more violent and more destructive even, he growls, if that means resorting to a nuclear weapon,” the magazine writes.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the ninth day on Friday as casualties rose with no signs of the conflict being resolved. Russian forces continued to bomb Ukrainian cities for over a week. Since February 24, over a million people are reported to have fled war-torn Ukraine.

There are fresh reports of civilian casualties and devastating damage, particularly in southern areas near the first city to fall to Moscow's troops.