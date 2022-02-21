'Toxic ex': Ukraine is taking on Russia with memes and Twitter is impressed

In one of the first tweets, Ukraine described “living next to Russia" as the worst kind of headache.

Even as tensions mount between Russia and the West, Ukraine’s official Twitter handle has been relentless in attacking its neighbour since last year for the escalating crisis – with memes.

Since November last year – when the conflict came to the fore - @Ukraine started tweeting, rather humorously, in an offensive against Russia. One of the first tweets described “living next to Russia" as the worst kind of headache. Social media was impressed with the fact that a country’s Twitter handle took a different path from the rather formal and dry updates on a conflict with humour.



when Russian officials deny they plan to attack Ukraine pic.twitter.com/oIt5xP3ATy

— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) November 23, 2021



toxic ex here https://t.co/zU7EEYoreg — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) June 23, 2020

See some tweets here:

For the people behind the Twitter handle of Ukraine, the crisis is not a joke. One of the many reasons for choosing a different path in such a crisis was to get international attention.

In an interview through Twitter messages with The Washington Post, @Ukraine explained its stance.

“Imagine a truly good person who’s been [through] a lot in the past, managed to overcome hardships and developed this very special type of sassy and darkish humor as a byproduct. This is what Ukraine is about. We laugh in the face of threats not because we underestimate them, but because what else should we do? Laydown and cry? Tears have never won anyone freedom,” said the account said in a message, The Washington Post reported.

“Most probably, in the wider public, especially in countries far from Ukraine, people actually know very little about the real causes of Russia’s current aggressiveness and threats against Ukraine,” read another.

In November last year, satellite images revealed a build-up of 1,00,000 Russian troops and heavy military equipment along the borders of pro-West Ukraine. In December, US President Joe Biden warned Russia of economic sanctions if it invades Ukraine.

The Kremlin had a host of security demands for the West. Russia insists that NATO must assure that Ukraine will never be admitted as a member.

After weeks of tensions, Russia announced last week that it was withdrawing some of its troops near the Ukraine border in first signs of de-escalation with the West. The United States on Monday said that Biden will meet Russian president Vladimir Putin only if the country does not invade Ukraine.