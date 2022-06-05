Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Shah Rukh Khan had last week announced his next film 'Jawan'. (Image credit: Instagram/@iamsrk)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, sources have told CNN-News 18.

While more details about Shah Rukh Khan's condition is awaited, this comes days after the announced his next film Jawan to be directed by Atlee. He released a teaser showing his bruised face wrapped in a bandage. The film is scheduled to release in June 2023.



It’s a special RC project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us.But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_GauravVerma the Co-Producer, @Atlee_dir and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…! pic.twitter.com/7lhfMiE6hD

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 4, 2022

Speaking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan had said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, it was reported that actor too Katrina Kaif had tested positive for Covid as well but has now recovered.

In May, Prithviraj actor Akshay Kumar had also tested positive for Covid and on Saturday, news of Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur also being infected made the headlines.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a massive surge in Covid cases and the BMC has asked Mumbai to be on alert. The municipal corporation has also instructed film studios located in the posh K-West ward of the city to not organise parties in studios.

The BMC has also requested studios to alert it in case any parties are hosted so that, if anyone from the party is found to be Covid positive, then others can be traced, News 18 reported.