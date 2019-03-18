Reporter’s Take | No end to Facebook's troubles, uphill task for Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook has been criticised for failing to stop the live stream of the mass massacre that took place in two mosques in New Zealand on March 15. Around 50 people were killed in the unfortunate incident, wherein a 28-year-old Australian gunman unleashed terror on the mosques situated in the city of Christchurch.

The attacker streamed the rampage live on Facebook, and the social media company was unable to block the horrific content. Despite the Mark Zuckerberg-founded social media company heavily censoring content and blacklisting users, it has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons.

In conversation with Jerome Anthony, Moneycontrol’s Vaibhavi Khanwalkar reveals how the company has been impacted by the incident and what measures it is taking to ensure that Facebook is a safe platform for the masses.