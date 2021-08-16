PM Modi fulfills his promise, eats ice cream with PV Sindhu

PM Narendra Modi, who had promised PV Sindhu ahead of Tokyo Olympics that he would have an ice cream with her once she returns, has fulfilled his promise.

The Prime Minister on August 16 called the Indian athletes for breakfast on August 16 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg which is the official residence of the Prime Minister.

In July, PM Modi interacted with athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2021, he had spoken about how PV Sindhu was barred from having ice cream before the Rio Olympics and whether she was doing the same this time around.

In her reply, the badminton star had said she doesn't eat ice-cream as much as she was preparing for big competitions.

"We had to control a little as I am preparing for Olympics. I don’t eat ice cream as much due to competition," she had said.

PM Modi in a lighter vein had said that he will try to eat ice cream with her after she comes back from Tokyo.

"If I meet you after the Olympics, I'll eat ice-cream with you," he had said.

India shuttler PV Sindhu created history as the first woman and second athlete representing India to win two consecutive medals, following her win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

PV Sindhu previously registered her first medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

That apart, the prime minister also treated Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra to 'churma.'



Bonding over churma!

PM Shri Narendra Modi and @Neeraj_chopra1 share a lighter moment.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/DK7HLohKtU — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) August 16, 2021

The men's hockey team who won historic bronze after 41-year wait presented the prime minister with an autographed hockey stick.

PM Modi applauded the Indian athletes' tremendous show during the 75th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort on August 15. The Indian athletes returned from Tokyo with seven medals, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic gold. It was the country's best ever show at the Olympics.

As per the Badminton Association of India, she is the only other athlete to win two medals back-to-back. The first being Wrestler Sushil Kumar who clinched his medals in two consecutive editions – 2008 Beijing and 2012 London.