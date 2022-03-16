English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Pizza toppings to attract higher GST of 18%. Twitter tops it off with humour, memes

    Twitter users complained about how complicated calculating taxes has become apart from being unhappy about the higher tax which may lead to a spike in pizza prices.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
    Pizza toppings will now be attracting a higher GST of 18 percent. (Representative)

    Pizza toppings will now be attracting a higher GST of 18 percent. (Representative)


    The Haryana appellate authority for advance ruling (AAAR) has ruled in favour of levying a higher GST on pizza toppings, stating that a pizza topping isn’t pizza, its preparation method is different, and thus should be categorised differently. Pizza toppings will now reportedly attract an 18 percent goods and services (GST) tax.

    The Haryana body pointed out that the ingredients that are used to prepare a topping are sold as cheese toppings although they are not and hence should be taxed more.

    Naturally, Twitter was not impressed. Users complained about how complicated calculating taxes has become apart from being unhappy about the higher tax which may lead to a spike in pizza prices.

    “I guess it's not just Cryptoverse in India that is confused about Taxes. Pizza toppings to be taxed more GST as it's not pizza,” wrote cryptocurrency exchange WazirX founder Siddharth Menon tweeted.

    Here are some more reactions:





    The AAAR explained that a pizza topping contains a substantial portion (22 percent) of “vegetable fat”, which is why it should not be as any type of cheese, processed or otherwise.

    Taking the ingredients into account, a pizza topping should therefore be classified as “food preparation”, it added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #GST #Pizza #Pizza GST #Pizza toppings GST
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 05:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.