Pizza toppings to attract higher GST of 18%. Twitter tops it off with humour, memes

Pizza toppings will now be attracting a higher GST of 18 percent. (Representative)

The Haryana appellate authority for advance ruling (AAAR) has ruled in favour of levying a higher GST on pizza toppings, stating that a pizza topping isn’t pizza, its preparation method is different, and thus should be categorised differently. Pizza toppings will now reportedly attract an 18 percent goods and services (GST) tax.

The Haryana body pointed out that the ingredients that are used to prepare a topping are sold as cheese toppings although they are not and hence should be taxed more.

Naturally, Twitter was not impressed. Users complained about how complicated calculating taxes has become apart from being unhappy about the higher tax which may lead to a spike in pizza prices.



Pizza eaten within a restaurant - 5% GST

Pizza base - 12% GST

Pizza Home Delivered - 18% GST

Pizza toppings - 18% GST

My 7 year old nephew removes all pizza toppings when having a pizza.

Pizza Toppings to Pizza base after AAAR ruling : pic.twitter.com/WztJyz5tqX

Pizza Toppings are not Pizza hence taxable at higher rate of GST

Fryms are not Papad hence not exempt under GST. Parotas are not rotis hence leviable to higher GST rates Ye sab kya chal raha hai GST me #AdvanceRulling — CA AK Mittal (@CAamanmittal) March 15, 2022



India's Pizza Puzzle

Eating pizza at a restaurant: 5% GST

When you buy a pizza base only: 12% GST

Pizza when delivered home: 18% GST And a recent ruling stated that pizza toppings should be taxed at a higher rate of 18% as compared to pizza. Itna confusion! — Anmol Sharma (@financebyanmol) March 16, 2022



People in the US: pineapple on pizza is yum.

People in Italy: aiii no, no pineapple on pizza.

People in India: no toppings on pizza. pic.twitter.com/N8SWnm1l30

“I guess it's not just Cryptoverse in India that is confused about Taxes. Pizza toppings to be taxed more GST as it's not pizza,” wrote cryptocurrency exchange WazirX founder Siddharth Menon tweeted.Here are some more reactions:

The AAAR explained that a pizza topping contains a substantial portion (22 percent) of “vegetable fat”, which is why it should not be as any type of cheese, processed or otherwise.