Entire buildings washed away: Videos capture wrath of Pakistan floods

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @JoshuaPotash)

Pakistan is reeling under a climate catastrophe with deaths from flooding crossing 1,000. Terrifying videos on social media capture the devastation caused by what the government is describing as "the monster monsoon of the decade".

Imposing buildings collapsed into rushing waters. Nearly a million homes were destroyed, news agency AFP reported.



Horrifying footage from S. #Pakistan today of entire building washed away by floods. Over 935 people killed, more than 33 million affected, worst natural disaster for country in decades: pic.twitter.com/aO6ZMlQycf

— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 26, 2022



Within seconds this hotel in Kalam collapsed as the water on the otherwise of the building eroded the foundations within minutes. Such is the devastation Pakistan is going through right now. Everyone needs to HELP please. #PakistanFloods pic.twitter.com/NUMyBSByQ0 — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) August 26, 2022



The worst flood ever in Pakistan happening right now.

33 mil people affected.

784% above normal rainfall.

Watch the buildings getting taken out. pic.twitter.com/8f2lbRFQH7 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 27, 2022

In the country's north, a major bridge was damaged by a rapidly swelling river. A video shared by news agency Reuters showed rescuers airlifting people to safety.



Tens of thousands of people fled their homes in northern Pakistan after a fast-rising river destroyed a major bridge, as deadly floods cause devastation across the country. The military has joined national rescue and recovery efforts https://t.co/uCfBMONYvcpic.twitter.com/zOfDksthLa — Reuters (@Reuters) August 29, 2022



Another video showed how stranded people were aided by rescuers.



Pak Army rescue & relief activities in full swing. Special efforts being made to reach out to stranded people in remote & most challenging areas. Pak Army troops rescue stranded people in Barikot Swat, KP.a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FloodsInPakistan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FloodsInPakistan #PakistanFloods #Pakistan #floodrelief #floods #Flood pic.twitter.com/aSgQ5Vz5Ty — Ghazanfar Iqbal (@Ghazan0018) August 28, 2022

Pakistan has more than 7,000 glaciers and they are melting fast because of global warming. The country is among those considered most vulnerable to extreme weather events, AFP reported.

"We are at the moment at the ground zero of the front line of extreme weather events, in an unrelenting cascade of heatwaves, forest fires, flash floods, multiple glacial lake outbursts, flood events and now the monster monsoon of the decade is wreaking non-stop havoc throughout the country," Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's top climate official, was quoted as saying by AP

The catastrophic flooding this year has affected 33 million people, killed 1,061, destroyed 3,000 kilometres of roads, millions of acres of cultivated land and 157 bridges.

The deluge has cut off hundreds of villages in Pakistan's hilly north.

Army helicopters trying to rescue people are facing big challenges.

"There are no landing strips or approaches available... our pilots find it difficult to land," senior officer told AFP.

The Pakistan government has declared in national emergency in wake of the disaster. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised that all those who lost their homes will receive government help.

The United Nations has allocated $3 million for Pakistan flood relief.

(With inputs from AP and AFP)