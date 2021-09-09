MARKET NEWS

NIRF ranking 2021 | Calcutta University, St Xavier's College bag top spots

Above Calcutta University (CU) stands the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University, all central institutions.

PTI
September 09, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST
Calcutta University | Kolkata, West Bengal | Image: Wiki Commons

Two prominent state-aided universities and two colleges on Thursday secured top berths in the National Institute Ranking Framework, prompting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to express her happiness over the development on Twitter. The University of Calcutta has secured the fourth position in the NIRF ranking, and Jadavpur University (JU) came eighth on list.

Above Calcutta University (CU) stands the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University, all central institutions. The varsity has topped the chart among all state-run varsities of the country. Among colleges, St Xavier's College bagged the fourth spot while Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandir, Howrah, came fifth.

ALSO READ: NIRF Rankings 2020: IIT Madras rated best educational institute; Check out top 10 colleges in India

"Elated to share that as per NIRF India Rankings '21, Calcutta University & Jadavpur University are the top ranking universities in India. Among colleges, St Xavier's College, Kolkata & Ram Krishna Mission Vidyamandir, Howrah have also secured top ranks. Congratulations to all," the CM wrote on the microblogging platform.
