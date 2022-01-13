MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Six things to know about S Somanath, ISRO's new chairperson

S Somanath will succeed K Sivan, who has served as the chief of ISRO since 2018. Sivan’s extended tenure will end on January 14.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST
S Somanath presently serves as the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala. (Image: ISRO)

S Somanath presently serves as the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala. (Image: ISRO)

Prominent rocket scientist S Somanath is the new chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation, according to an order issued by the Centre on Wednesday. He will also hold the post of the secretary of the Department of Space and chairman of the Space Commission.

Somanath will succeed K Sivan, who has served as the chief of ISRO since 2018. Sivan’s extended tenure will end on January 14.

Here are six points on the space agency’s new chief:

Somanath completed his B. Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering from TKM college of engineering, Kollam. He obtained a Masters degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore. Somanath specialised in dynamics and control.

He joined the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in 1985 and was associated with the (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) project in its early phase. He was responsible for the system integration design, sub-assembly realisation and testing the stages of PSLV during its development. He was a team leader for the first and second developmental flights of PSLV.

Close

Related stories

Later on, Somanath became the project manager, Vehicle Engineering and Launch Services Management of PSLV Project. He held responsibility for the mechanisms and pyro-technique systems of the vehicle.

Somanath co-ordinated the launches of mini satellites in PSLV-C2 and C3 missions in his capacity as the as satellite launch service manager.

He presently serves as the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala.

Somanath has won awards and honours like the Space Gold Medal from Astronautical Society of India and the Performance Excellence award from ISRO.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #ISRO #K Sivan #space
first published: Jan 13, 2022 08:43 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.