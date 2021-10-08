MARKET NEWS

Mumbai court refuses bail to Aryan Khan, two others in drugs case

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan (23) and the other two accused.

PTI
October 08, 2021 / 06:04 PM IST
File image of Aryan Khan (Image: Instagram/___aryan___)

A metropolitan magistrate on Friday denied bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and two others in a case pertaining to the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan (23) and the other two accused.

The court on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others arrested in the case in 14-day judicial remand after their NCB custody ended.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, opposed the bail applications of the three accused.

After hearing the arguments, the magistrate denied bail to Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, saying their applications were not maintainable.

Close

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested these three along with some others over the last weekend after raiding the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening.

The central agency had claimed to have recovered drugs from the ship.

A total of 18 persons have been arrested so far in the case.
Tags: #Aryan Khan #Cruise Ship drug case #Current Affairs #India
first published: Oct 8, 2021 06:04 pm

