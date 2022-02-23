Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik arrested in connection with money laundering case

Nawab Malik

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23 arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

As per news agency ANI, he will be taken for medical examination.

Sources told the agency that NCP leader was not cooperating in the questioning.

"Have been arrested, but won't be scared. We will fight and win," the minister said.

Earlier in the day, the minister was questioned by the ED on the same.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had alleged that central probe agencies, like a "mafia", were targeting BJP's political opponents who expose falsehood.

"This is a challenge to the Maharashtra government. The central investigation agencies, like a mafia, are targeting BJP's political opponents who expose falsehood. But, truth will prevail and the fight will continue," Raut said.

"This (targeting of individuals by digging old cases) will continue till 2024 and after that they will have to face the consequences," Raut said in a veiled attack on the BJP and central agencies.

MP Supriya Sule said that NCP was not surprised by the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action.

The Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra said, it was unfortunate that the Centre was using its machinery against the BJP's political rivals in a suppressive manner.

"It was expected, Nawab Bhai too had expected this. He had also tweeted in the past that he would keep tea and biscuits ready if the ED officials arrived at his home. Had they issued a notice (to Malik), they would have also got breakfast before leaving (Malik's residence). But they did not issue a notice," Sule told a TV channel.

Sule, who is the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, claimed the ED's notice is issued only to opposition leaders.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto alleged that the action against Malik was nothing but pressure tactics to silence his voice. In a tweet, he wrote, "He was exposing the wrongdoings of some people as a Chief Spokesperson of a political party. Voices of truth cannot be silenced."

Meanwhile, the ED's move comes after registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including premises linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, brother Iqbal Kaskar and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel.

Kaskar, who was already in jail, has been arrested by the agency last week. It also questioned Parkar's son.