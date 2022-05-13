English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Horrifying video shows children falling to ground as waterslide breaks in half

    The incident took place last week in Indonesia's Surabaya city. Sixteen children were injured in the incident.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
    (Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by NOBODIES)

    (Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by NOBODIES)

    Warning: This article contains disturbing visuals

    A horrifying video has emerged on social media which shows children at an amusement park in Indonesia falling to the ground as the waterslide they were riding on collapsed.

    The incident took place last week in Kenjeran park in East Java's Surabaya city, according to The Mirror.

    The slide at the park broke in half, sending water rushing down and throwing screaming riders on the concrete floor with a thud.

    Close

    Related stories

    Sixteen children were injured in the incident, according to a report in The Sun. Three of them broke bones.

    Authorities at the amusement park said the ride had worn out over time but was also overloaded at the time of the accident.

    The last time they inspected the slide was nine months ago, according to The Sun.

    Surabaya mayor Eri Cahyadi said that the amusement park will pay for the treatment of those who were injured in the accident .

    "The Surabaya City Government will provide trauma-healing assistance to be carried out by the offices to all victims," he was quoted as saying by The Sun. "They are accompanied until full recovery.”

    The authorities have closed the amusement park and ordered an investigation into the slide collapse incident. Other parks in the area will be immediately inspected.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #accidents #Indonesia #videos
    first published: May 13, 2022 10:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.