Horrifying video shows children falling to ground as waterslide breaks in half

(Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by NOBODIES)

Warning: This article contains disturbing visuals

A horrifying video has emerged on social media which shows children at an amusement park in Indonesia falling to the ground as the waterslide they were riding on collapsed.

The incident took place last week in Kenjeran park in East Java's Surabaya city, according to The Mirror.

The slide at the park broke in half, sending water rushing down and throwing screaming riders on the concrete floor with a thud.

Sixteen children were injured in the incident, according to a report in The Sun. Three of them broke bones.

Authorities at the amusement park said the ride had worn out over time but was also overloaded at the time of the accident.

The last time they inspected the slide was nine months ago, according to The Sun.

Surabaya mayor Eri Cahyadi said that the amusement park will pay for the treatment of those who were injured in the accident .

"The Surabaya City Government will provide trauma-healing assistance to be carried out by the offices to all victims," he was quoted as saying by The Sun. "They are accompanied until full recovery.”

The authorities have closed the amusement park and ordered an investigation into the slide collapse incident. Other parks in the area will be immediately inspected.





