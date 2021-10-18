India needs a comprehensive and integrated action plan on marine litter

Representational image (Source: Getty Images)

Kaushik Chandrasekhar and Mehar Kaur

Plastic packaging constitutes an estimated 59 percent share in India’s total plastic consumption, amounting to about 10 million tonnes every year. Considering a steady growth forecast for the pharmaceuticals, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), and e-commerce sectors, this figure is expected to rise further. India’s net plastic consumption is estimated to have increased by around 20 times as compared to 1990. It is expected to see a further upturn with an increase in its demand by approximately 52 percent by 2025.

Post-consumer plastic packaging waste continues to aggravate the waste management systems in Indian cities with studies now confirming plastic waste leakage from land-based sources into water bodies. With close to 80 percent of marine litter being attributed to land-based sources, there is a definite case for linking existing plastic waste rules to marine plastic litter. It also calls for a multi-pronged approach for improving our city-level waste management, and recycling infrastructure backed by strong measures to curb production of what is perceived as “bad or non-recyclable plastics”.

The emphasis on the need for sustainable packaging has been felt across fora, including industry and policy makers. A macro-plastic assessment study by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), conducted under the aegis of the CounterMEASURE initiative, in Agra, Haridwar, Mumbai, and Prayagraj, found flexible plastic packaging or plastic poly-bags as a major share (50-60 percent) of the total litter. Multi-layered packaging for food, tobacco sachets, and disposable cutlery were also found to be prominent items in the litter.

Based on the learnings of the first phase of the project in 2019-2020, the second phase of this project now aims to focus more specifically on the riverine ecosystem with studies to be undertaken in representative cities along the upper, middle and lower stretches of the Ganga, including in Patna.

Cities have long struggled with the clogging of drains due to mismanaged waste disposal of single-use plastic (SUP) products. The latest amendment to the Plastic Waste Management rules 2021, introduced by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, has been a step forward in this regard as it not only defines SUP, but also suggests a phase out strategy for them, thus addressing issues from the supply as well as waste management sides.

However, there is still more scope to improve policies and their implementation by acknowledging their critical link with the larger issue of marine plastic litter.

Along with curbs on SUP, integrating ‘Design for the Environment’ (DfE) principles in packaging materials with focus on newer, environmentally-friendly designs is one of the foremost steps that could increase rates of recycling after the End of Life (EoL) of products. The response from the industry on this aspect has been positive with many major industrial houses announcing voluntary targets to cut back on packaging plastics, and introducing circularity and sustainability into their supply chains.

While multiple studies are helping researchers understand marine litter better, a robust policy framework linking existing policies remains the need of the hour. This will not only ensure a holistic approach, but will also help bring together multiple dispersed corrective actions on marine plastic litter. While the solution could be multipronged, an integrated national action plan on marine litter, linking the role of existing policies, and actions will help define our goals timely. This would reinforce our commitment towards the global cause, and help in laying an effective roadmap to achieve it.

Kaushik Chandrasekhar and Mehar Kaur are Associate Fellows, Environment & Waste Management Division, The Energy and Resources Institute. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.