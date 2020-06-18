App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border tension | Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned: Union minister Ramdas Athawale

With the tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) prompting calls for boycott of Chinese products, Athawale has pitched in his own two-bits

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale is known for coming up with quirky ideas for tricky problems. When the coronavirus outbreak was in its initial stages in India, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief had come up with a catchy slogan: 'Go Corona, Corona go'.

Coronavirus, unfortunately, did not 'go'. But it did provide some much-needed moments of humour during a time of crisis.

Now, with the tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) prompting calls for boycott of Chinese products, Athawale has pitched in his own two-bits.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog: India-China Border News LIVE

related news

"Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned. I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food," Athawale said, according to news agency ANI. To be fair, this is not the first time that Athawale has directed his ire at Chinese food or restaurants.

In 2016, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Athawale had suggested that Chinese restaurants also serve authentic Maharashtrian cuisine. At that time, the call was not for Chinese food to be taken off the menus, but a hotel owner had put the logical inefficiency in the suggestion this way: "Why will anyone order a misal pav at an authentic Chinese restaurant?"

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 02:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #India China border news #Ramdas Athawale

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 crisis | Resumption of local units, imports from China ease supply shortage of Vitamin C tablets

COVID-19 crisis | Resumption of local units, imports from China ease supply shortage of Vitamin C tablets

COVID-19 impact | India's economy to contract by 4% in FY21, says ADB

COVID-19 impact | India's economy to contract by 4% in FY21, says ADB

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.