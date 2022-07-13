In escalating Musk vs Trump feud, a Simpsons character's cameo in a Twitter comeback

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have recently attacked each other over several issues.

What do you expect from a virtual face-off between two powerful social media personalities? Stinging barbs, witty comebacks and viral social media posts over your newsfeed.

That is what’s happening right now between tech billionaire Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump. The ongoing exchange of barbs between the two businessmen is spiked with insults and humour. The latest escalation being Trump’s post on a past meet with the Tesla CEO.

The 76-year-old tycoon boasted in a social media post that if he would have asked Musk to drop to his knees and “beg” he would have done it during his visit to the White House during the Trump presidency.

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, “drop to your knees and beg”, and he would have done it,” Trump posted on Truth Social, a social media platform owned by the Republican leader.

Musk, of course, replied to the post that is now viral on Twitter – where the SpaceX boss has 101 million followers. Trump too had a sizeable following on the microblogging site before he was banned permanently last year.

51-year-old Musk just wrote a “Lmaooo” – an abbreviation commonly used in digital communication used to indicate uproarious laughter. He also added a Grampa Simpson GIF in comments – a recurring character in the cult animated sitcom “The Simpsons” known for rambling long, often incoherent and irrelevant stories. He was also shown to be a senile attention seeker who even feigned his own death.

The latest in the billionaires’ face-off comes just a day after Musk said that Trump needs to “hang up his hat and sail into the sunset”.



I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.

Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency,” Musk tweeted days after the one-term President called him a “bullshit artist” for pulling out of the $44 billion Twitter deal.

Trump even claimed Musk had voted for him twice even as the richest man in the world said that he had just only voted Republican last month.