    Elon Musk's rejoinder for Trump's 'bullshit artist' comment involves a sunset and old age. Go figure

    When asked about what problems he had with Donald Trump's administration, Elon Musk said, "...too much drama. Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!?"

    Ankita Sengupta
    July 12, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
    Donald Trump had hit out at Elon Musk for trying to pull out of the $44 billion Twitter deal.

    After Donald Trump called Elon Musk a "bullshit artist" at a rally in Alaska for attempting to pull out of the $44 billion dollar Twitter deal, the tech billionaire on Tuesday hit back at the former US President calling him "too old" to run for Presidency again.

    Responding to a tweet, Musk said, "I don’t hate the man (Donald Trump), but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."

    When asked about what problems the Tesla CEO had with Trump's administration, Elon Musk said, "...too much drama. Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!? Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69."

    "Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America. If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign," he added.

    The tech billionaire has previously said he is leaning towards voting for Ronald Dion DeSantis--a conservative Republican who has not yet said if he intends to run for Presidency in 2024.

    Alaska, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Ronald Dion DeSantis, Tesla, Twitter
