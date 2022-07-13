Elon Musk's no context response after Twitter sues him: 'Oh the irony lol'

Elon Musk has a signature response for Twitter suing him over calling off the $44 billion deal.

Slapped with a lawsuit for pulling out of the $44 billion Twitter deal, tech billionaire Elon Musk had a signature response for it on the microblogging site.

Soon after reports surfaced that Twitter has sued him, Musk, without any context, tweeted, "Oh the irony lol."



Oh the irony lol

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Over 1,00,000 likes followed after the Tesla CEO’s tweet to his 101 million followers.

It must be noted that the Twitter drama began months ago and during the onset of it all, the social media giant was not too keen on the Musk takeover.

Musk, 50, decided on an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 per, amounting to a $44 billion deal in April, after various hints over the months about his keen interest in the website. However, he put the deal on hold in May and had quite a few things to say about the Parag Agrawal-led company.

Twitter's claim that less than 5 per cent of accounts on the platform are bots or spam was put to test by Musk and his teams and independent organizations were put to work to verify this.

The speculations over the ongoing public feud and several months of Musk toying with the deal ended when just days ago he announced the deal was off over bot accounts.

Twitter, in its lawsuit, alleged that Musk wanted an out of the deal, which required a "material adverse effect" or breach of contract.

“Musk had to try to conjure one of those," the lawsuit stated.

Days ago, Musk ridiculed Twitter with a meme featuring him over the cancelled deal. The SpaceX boss tweeted four photos of him laughing with the caption, "They said I couldn't buy Twitter. Then they wouldn't disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court."

This bitter feud seems far from over.