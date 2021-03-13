In eight states daily COVID-19 cases surging for 3 weeks: Health ministry

File image: AP Photo/Bikas Das

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab are among eight states seeing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, with new infections seeing an upward trajectory over the past three weeks, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on March 13.

As per the ministry data, Maharashtra reported 15,817 new cases, Punjab 1,408, Karnataka 833, Gujarat 715, Tamil Nadu 670, Madhya Pradesh 603, Delhi 431, and Haryana 385 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh accounted for 87.72 percent of the country’s fresh infections in the last 24 hours. Kerala, too, saw a spike, with 1,780 infections being reported in the last 24 hours.

On March 13, India had 2.02 lakh (2,02,022) active coronavirus cases, with Maharashtra accounting for 63.57 percent of the infections.

With 24,882 COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths being reported in the past 24 hours, India saw this year’s highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases on March 13. Now, the country’s total coronavirus tally stands at 1,13,33,728, while the COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,58,446.

The infection level in India has also soared back to what it was in December 2020 at 1.78 percent.

In the past four days, the country’s COVID-19 fatalities also spiked after staying below 100 for days.