English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

In eight states daily COVID-19 cases surging for 3 weeks: Health ministry

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh accounted for 87.72 percent of the COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
March 13, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
File image: AP Photo/Bikas Das

File image: AP Photo/Bikas Das

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab are among eight states seeing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, with new infections seeing an upward trajectory over the past three weeks, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on March 13.

As per the ministry data, Maharashtra reported 15,817 new cases, Punjab 1,408, Karnataka 833, Gujarat 715, Tamil Nadu 670, Madhya Pradesh 603, Delhi 431, and Haryana 385 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh accounted for 87.72 percent of the country’s fresh infections in the last 24 hours. Kerala, too, saw a spike, with 1,780 infections being reported in the last 24 hours.

On March 13, India had 2.02 lakh (2,02,022) active coronavirus cases, with Maharashtra accounting for 63.57 percent of the infections.

With 24,882 COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths being reported in the past 24 hours, India saw this year’s highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases on March 13. Now, the country’s total coronavirus tally stands at 1,13,33,728, while the COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,58,446.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

The infection level in India has also soared back to what it was in December 2020 at 1.78 percent.

In the past four days, the country’s COVID-19 fatalities also spiked after staying below 100 for days.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
first published: Mar 13, 2021 05:12 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.