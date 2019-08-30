App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: Hindustan Times

IAF fleet to get Apache helicopters, fighter pilot Abhinandan likely to join event

Four Apache helicopters are to be stationed at the Pathankot Air Force Station, which is considered to be the prime airbase, which is just a few miles from the border of neighbouring Pakistan

Hindustan Times @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Punjab chief minister Capt Amrinder Singh will jointly induct the US-made Apache AH-64E(I) helicopters into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on September 3.

This is being seen as a significant step towards modernising the IAF fleet.

There are talks that fighter pilot Abhinandan, who shot down a Pakistani F16 during a dog fight when India had launched airstrikes at terror camps in Pakistan, may fly a MIG from the Pathankot Air Force Station that day.

Close

Four Apache helicopters are to be stationed at the Pathankot Air Force Station, which is considered to be the prime airbase, which is just a few miles from the border of neighbouring Pakistan.

related news

The tension between the two countries is high since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir.

An IAF spokesperson said India inked a $1.1-billion deal with US defence giant Boeing in September 2015 for 22 Apache choppers to sharpen its attack capabilities.

The first Apache squadron is being raised with eight helicopters that have already been supplied by Boeing, the official said. Boeing is likely to deliver all the 22 helicopters, tailored for the IAF, through 2020.

The IAF currently operates Soviet-origin Mi-25 and Mi-35 helicopter gunships.

Armed with fire-and-forget Hellfire missiles, the Apache attack choppers can track up to 128 targets in a minute and prioritise threats. The missiles equip the gunships with heavy anti-armour capabilities.

The army is also in the process of buying six Apache attack helicopters from the US at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore.

The Apache choppers will be the second US-built helicopters to join the air force fleet. IAF inducted Boeing CH-47F (I) Chinook heavy-lift helicopters at a ceremony held in Chandigarh on March 25.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Apache helicopter #defence #IAF #India #Indian Air Force #Pathankot #Rajnath Singh

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.