IAF fleet to get Apache helicopters, fighter pilot Abhinandan likely to join event

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Punjab chief minister Capt Amrinder Singh will jointly induct the US-made Apache AH-64E(I) helicopters into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on September 3.

This is being seen as a significant step towards modernising the IAF fleet.

There are talks that fighter pilot Abhinandan, who shot down a Pakistani F16 during a dog fight when India had launched airstrikes at terror camps in Pakistan, may fly a MIG from the Pathankot Air Force Station that day.

Four Apache helicopters are to be stationed at the Pathankot Air Force Station, which is considered to be the prime airbase, which is just a few miles from the border of neighbouring Pakistan.

The tension between the two countries is high since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir.

An IAF spokesperson said India inked a $1.1-billion deal with US defence giant Boeing in September 2015 for 22 Apache choppers to sharpen its attack capabilities.

The first Apache squadron is being raised with eight helicopters that have already been supplied by Boeing, the official said. Boeing is likely to deliver all the 22 helicopters, tailored for the IAF, through 2020.

The IAF currently operates Soviet-origin Mi-25 and Mi-35 helicopter gunships.

Armed with fire-and-forget Hellfire missiles, the Apache attack choppers can track up to 128 targets in a minute and prioritise threats. The missiles equip the gunships with heavy anti-armour capabilities.

The army is also in the process of buying six Apache attack helicopters from the US at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore.