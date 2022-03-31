I will not resign, will play till last ball: Imran Khan

File image of Imran Khan (Image: Reuters)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 31 said that he won't resign from his post ahead of the no-confidence motion and will 'play till last ball', news agency ANI reported quoting Khan's address.

"When I played cricket for 20 years, the world and those who played cricket with me saw that I play till the last ball. I've never accepted defeat in life. Nobody should think that I will sit at home. I'll come back stronger, whatever may the result be," Khan said in his address to the nation.

Adding more, he said that the no-confidence motion will decide the future of Pakistan.

Addressing the nation, Imran Khan said, Neither I'm going to bow in front of anyone nor will I let my community do that. Why should we have to crawl like ants? Won't let our people bend before anyone."

"The aim of Pakistan was a great one. When I entered politics 25 years ago, there were three things in my manifesto - justice, humanity and pride," Khan added.

Earlier on March 31, Pakistan's opposition called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign ahead of a parliamentary vote which could see the former cricket star ousted and the return of political uncertainty in the country.

Khan is currently facing criticism of his performance, including for high inflation and rising deficits, lost majority in parliament on March 30 when a main ally --Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) -- quit his coalition.

With inputs from Reuters