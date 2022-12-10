Human Rights Day: History, significance and the theme this year

A demonstration in Philippines to mark Human Rights Day.

December 10 is celebrated each year globally as Human Rights Day to mark the adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The landmark document proclaims unassailable rights that every human being must be entitled to, regardless of their sex, colour, religion or political opinions.

December 2023 will mark the 75th anniversary of its adoption by the United Nations General Assembly. A year ahead of that, the UN is beginning a campaign to showcase the legacy of UDHR.

With that, the 2022 observance will have "Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All" as its theme.

"Dignity and equality in rights, has been under a sustained assault in recent years," the United Nations said. "As the world faces challenges new and ongoing – pandemics, conflicts, exploding inequalities, morally bankrupt global financial system, racism, climate change – the values, and rights enshrined in the UDHR provide guideposts for our collective actions that do not leave anyone behind."

On Human Rights Day, the UN is reflecting on progress made in the area and calling on citizens to document crises in compelling ways.

It released top images from the Photography 4 Humanity contest, that called on photographers to capture how climate change is impacting people around the world.



.@Pics4Humanity has announced the winning photograph of the 2022 Photography 4 Humanity Global Challenge. The photos will remain on display at @nestcuboulder throughout the @rhrn_climate Summit before moving to NYC! Check out the finalists here https://t.co/VAqeHIrDMt pic.twitter.com/KBIcEpR47o

— CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) December 1, 2022

To mark the occasion, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Volker Türk, the high commissioner for human rights, released video messages emphasising on the significance human rights.

"They are the foundation for human dignity and the cornerstone of inclusive societies," Guterres said.

Turk said ills like racism, misogyny, hatred and inequality continue to threaten the world.

"We are grappling with a rise in authoritarianism, a deluge of misinformation and an alarming spread of violence," he added. "All of these are impeding our progress towards a freer and more equal world."