Human Rights Day 2021: Have a complaint? File it online. Here's how

Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10— the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The UDHR is a milestone document, which proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being - regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

This year’s Human Rights Day theme relates to 'Equality' and Article 1 of the UDHR – “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”

Step 1: Visit https://nhrc.nic.in/ and click on Lodge Complaint / Track Status Online.

Step 2: On the next page, click on Lodge Complaint

Step 3: Fill in your details

1. Name: Mention complete name.2. Sex: Select gender from list.3. Address: Mention complete address for Correspondence.4. State: Select name of your State from the list.5. District: Select name of your District from the list

6. PIN CODE of your locality, email-id and mobile no., if available

Step 4: Fill in details of the victim

1. Name: Mention complete name of the victim2. Address: Mention complete address of the victim3. State: Select name of State from the list, from. where the victim belongs to4. District: Select name of District from the list, from where the victim belongs to.5. Sex: Select gender of the victim from the list, If the number of victims are more than one then Select ‘Group’ option.6. PIN CODE of locality, if available.7. Disability: Select the disability status of the victim from the list.8. Age: Mention age of the victim in years.9. Religion: Select Religion of the victim from list.

10. Caste: Select Caste of the victim from list.

Step 5: Incident details

1. Place: Mention exact place of incident i.e. locality, village, town, city2. State: Select Name of State from the list, where the incident occurred3. District: Select Name of District from the list, where the incident occurred4. Incident: Date Mention incident date (Date/Month/Year).5. Incident: Category Select incident category from the list with whom the incident relates to6. Incident: Sub-Category Select incident sub-category from the list which specifically shows the nature of the incident7. Write complaint: Brief summary of facts/allegations of the incident/complaint

8. Is it filed before any Court/State Human Rights Commission: Select the option whether the complaint of the same incident is filed before any Court OR State Human Rights Commission.

1: Name, designation & address of the Public Servant: Mention full details of Public Servant/Authority against whom the complaint is being made.

2: Relief sought for: Mention full details of relief, which is sought against the human rights violation.

You can track the status of your complaint by revisit the page mentioned in step 2, and click on Track Status.

By November 2021, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India had received 74,017 complaints. In November, the agency received 9,847 complaints.