From Jack Dorsey to Jeff Bezos, how the world responded to Twitter-Elon Musk Deal

Elon Musk will buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion.

Twitter has reached a $44 billion sale agreement with Tesla boss Elon Musk, weeks after speculation about the outcome of his offer to buy the microblogging platform. The announcement set internet abuzz as users around the world chimed in with their take on the deal.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said he trusted Elon Musk's "singular solution of trust", while also highlighting that he believed Twitter should not be owned by anyone.

"In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter," he said. "It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

Dorsey added that Musk's goal was to build a trusted and inclusive platform.

"This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart," he said.



Parag Agrawal, present Twitter CEO, tweeted: "Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important."



Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, while responding to a New York Times reporter's tweet on the possible implications of the deal, said: “Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?"

Bezos added: "My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter. But we’ll see. Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity."



A section of users celebrated the agreement. Many shared a sketch showing Elon Musk freeing a blue bird (the symbol of Twitter) from a cage. Musk has vowed to foster free speech on Twitter.

United States Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn said: "Today is an encouraging day for freedom of speech. I am hopeful that Elon Musk will help rein in Big Tech’s history of censoring users that have a different viewpoint."

Some others began calling for former US President Donald Trump's return to Twitter. He had been removed from the platform after the 2021 Capitol violence.

"If Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s offer to buy it, the first thing he should do is reinstate Donald Trump," said commentator Dominique Samuels.



Democrat leader Marie Newman said Musk paid zero taxes in 2018 and if he could afford to buy Twitter, he could pay his fair share of taxes as well. "We need a Billionaire Tax NOW," she added.





