App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

France deploys armed undercover agents on trains to prevent terrorist attacks

The counterterrorism operation, codenamed ‘Train Marshal’ is being launched this week with discrete members of an elite police tactical unit travelling on French trains to prevent terror attacks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to prevent terror attacks aboard French trains, the National Gendarmerie, one of the two national police forces of France, has launched a counterterrorism operation wherein members of the national gendarmerie intervention group (GIGN) will be travelling every day on these trains undercover and will take action in case of an attack.

As per a report by RT, this operation will be run under the code name ‘Train Marshal’ and will be launched on Thursday.

The members of the GIGN will be adept at managing terrorist attacks, hostage rescue operations, and surveillance of threats to national security.

The report quoted Colonel Ghislain Rety, the Commander of France’s National Gendarmerie as saying, “[The train marshals] will be travelling every single day, and board passenger trains operating nationwide. They will change their travel itinerary depending on the threat level.”

related news

He also added that the primary objective of the operation is to be effective and reassure the general public and that the agents would mingle with people and intervene only in the event of a terrorist attack.

In 2015, a terrorist attack on a Thalys train by a 25-year-old Moroccan, Ayoub El Khazzani was prevented by three Americans, a Briton, and a Frenchman, who managed to subdue the attacker since they were travelling in the train carriage.

Commander Rety added that this incident was a motivating factor for the operation. It is also inspired by the US Federal Air Marshal Service who make their agents travel incognito aboard the US commercial flights.

The operation ‘Train Marshal’ has been tested in the French National Railway Company (SNCF) venues in 2017.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #France #Trending News #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.