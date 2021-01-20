Farmers' Protest | SC says proposed tractor rally on January 26 a police matter, not for court to decide

Source: AFP

The Centre on January 20 withdrew a plea seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally by farmers on January 26 after Supreme Court said it is a police matter.

The top court told the Centre that it was not for the court to pass orders and the Centre was an authority with it while hearing a plea against proposed tractor rally on January 26, news agency PTI reported.

"We have told that it is for the police to decide. We won't pass the orders. We will allow you to withdraw this application. You are the authority. You decide.," Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde was quoted by Livelaw.in.

When the Attorney General asked the Court if it was keeping the application pending, the CJI replied, "No, no. This is not a matter for the court to decide. You have the powers under the law."

The Court resumed the hearing on the application filed by Delhi Police seeking a direction to put an injunction on the proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day.

The farmers, who have been protesting against the three central farm laws, have vowed to take out the rally on January 26. The Delhi police in its application had said that no tractor rally by farmers be allowed on Republic Day as it would malign the nation globally.

The CJI-headed bench that last assembled on January 12, also comprises justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The top court had on January 12 ordered a stay on the implementation of the three farm laws until further orders besides setting up a committee of experts that will talk to both sides and suggest changes where ever needed in the enactments as opposed by the farmers. The farmers, however, refused to appear before the committee. They alleged that all the four members of the SC-appointed committee were pro-laws

The SC-appointed committee met on January 19 for the first time to discuss the ways to end the deadlock. The committee decided to hold its first meeting with farmers on January 21.