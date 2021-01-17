MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

Farm laws will help increase income of farmers: Amit Shah

The three farm laws will help farmers in increasing their income and they can now sell their produce anywhere in the country and the world, Shah has said.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2021 / 03:54 PM IST
PTI

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the farm reform laws would increase farmers' income manifold and the government was committed to working towards their welfare.

"The three farm laws will help farmers income increase manifold. Now farmers can sell agriculture produce anywhere in the country and the world," he said at a public rally held in Karnataka.

The statement comes after the ninth round of talks between protesting farmers, who want the three farm laws to be scrapped, and the government on January 15 failed to break the impasse.  The government has refused to repeal the laws that seek to liberalise trade in frame produce.

An ANI report said Shah also iterated that the Narendra Modi-led government was committed to working for the welfare of farmers. 

The home minister also pointed fingers at the opposition Congress and said, "I would like to ask Congress leaders who are talking in favour of farmers, why didn't you give Rs 6,000 a year to farmers or make the Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojana or amend the ethanol policy when you were in power?"

Close

Related stories

The Supreme Court on January 12 suspended the implementation of the three farm laws until further orders. The top court has also set up a committee to resolve the impasse between the farmer unions and the government . The farmers, most of them from Punjab, have been camping along Delhi's border in favour of their demands since November.

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amit Shah #Farm laws #farmer protest
first published: Jan 17, 2021 03:54 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.