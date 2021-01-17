Farm laws will help increase income of farmers: Amit Shah

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the farm reform laws would increase farmers' income manifold and the government was committed to working towards their welfare.

"The three farm laws will help farmers income increase manifold. Now farmers can sell agriculture produce anywhere in the country and the world," he said at a public rally held in Karnataka.

The statement comes after the ninth round of talks between protesting farmers, who want the three farm laws to be scrapped, and the government on January 15 failed to break the impasse. The government has refused to repeal the laws that seek to liberalise trade in frame produce.

An ANI report said Shah also iterated that the Narendra Modi-led government was committed to working for the welfare of farmers.

The home minister also pointed fingers at the opposition Congress and said, "I would like to ask Congress leaders who are talking in favour of farmers, why didn't you give Rs 6,000 a year to farmers or make the Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojana or amend the ethanol policy when you were in power?"

The Supreme Court on January 12 suspended the implementation of the three farm laws until further orders. The top court has also set up a committee to resolve the impasse between the farmer unions and the government . The farmers, most of them from Punjab, have been camping along Delhi's border in favour of their demands since November.