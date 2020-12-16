MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Farmers’ protest limited to one state, rest in favour, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar

The government’s initiatives taken during the COVID-19 pandemic for the growth of farm sector, including Rs 1 lakh crore fund for creating farm-level infrastructure and 10,000 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations) will help farmers’ community, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said at virtual conference organised by industry body ASSOCHAM

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 07:27 PM IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Image: Twitter)

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Image: Twitter)

The ongoing farmers' protest along Delhi borders is only limited to one state and the government is in talks with the farmer unions to resolve the issues, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

"The ongoing protest is only limited to one state, but we are discussing with the farmer unions and soon we will find a way to resolve it," Tomar said at a virtual conference organised by industry body ASSOCHAM.

He was quick to add that agriculture is on the priority list of the government and resolution will be done at the earliest.

Tomar also said though there is a protest in one state, most of the farmers are in favour of the new agricultural laws.

Addressing the conference, he also said the government’s initiatives taken during the COVID-19 pandemic for the growth of farm sector, including Rs 1 lakh crore fund for creating farm-level infrastructure and 10,000 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations) will help farmers’ community.

Close

Related stories

Tomar said the government is targeting to set up 10,000 FPOs in the next couple of years, of which around 3,500 are already in various stages of completion.

FPOs are formed by a group of farmers to sell their produce. FPOs have the potential to give farmers better bargaining power and help make agri-market more transparent.

In Punjab and Haryana, thousands of farmers have been protesting for more than two weeks against the recently enacted farm laws, as they fear the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the MSP (Minimum Support Price) and mandi system and leave them at the mercy of corporates.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Agriculture Minister #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Farm laws #Farmers protest #India #Narendra Singh Tomar
first published: Dec 16, 2020 07:27 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.