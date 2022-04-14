English
    Elon Musk's 'best and final offer' to buy Twitter at $43 billion sparks internet frenzy

    Elon Musk already owns a majority 9.2 percent stake in Twitter that he declared in a surprise announcement earlier this month.

    Stella Dey
    April 14, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
    Elon Musk is Twitter's largest shareholder and owns 9.2 per cent of the company.


    After Elon Musk shocked the world by not taking a seat on Twitter’s board days after he accepted it, the social media giant’s largest individual shareholder has offered to buy the entire company for $43 billion.

    The tech billionaire made his “best and final offer” to buy Twitter in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. He already declared a majority 9.2 percent stake in the company earlier this month in a surprise announcement after which he was offered a seat on the board. He accepted the offer and days later, didn't take it up, prompting Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to release a detailed statement.

    The 50-year-old has offered $54.20 per share in cash for Twitter, representing a 54 percent premium over the January 28 closing price and a value of about $43 billion. This is an 18 percent premium to yesterday’s closing price.

    Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, who has a net worth of $260 billion, can easily afford buying the microblogging site that he says has "extraordinary potential" which he can unlock.

    Also read: Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter with $43 billion hostile takeover

    Twitter overflowed with reactions to the news. Some supported the decision while others were not so keen.

    “Twitter is not just any tech company. It's the driving force behind global "narratives" which may or may not be the truth. Hope Musk, does justice to this,” one user tweeted.

    “If you have enormous resources at your disposal, you don't need to reason out your investment decisions!” tweeted another.

    Here are some more reactions:





    The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has routinely suggested several changes to the platform and conducted several polls asking his 81.5 million followers for advice.

    He has recently asked whether the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco be transformed into a homeless shelter and had several suggestions like no ads for Twitter Blue as well. He also said that Twitter might be dying as many of the most followed celebrities hardly tweet. Musk is himself among the top 10 most followed people on the website.



    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 04:22 pm
