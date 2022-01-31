Drinking wine and driving? Mumbai Police tweet sets the record straight

Mumbai police said that if a breath test detects alcohol, the user would be a “guest behind bars”.

When a Twitter user asked if drinking wine and driving was punishable, Mumbai police jumped in with a quirky retort. It all started with senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut saying “wine is not liquor”.

“Wine is not liquor. If wine sale increases, farmers will get benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income. BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers,” Raut told ANI on the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores in the state.

Twitter user Shivam Vahia sent a tweet out soon after quoting Raut’s statement.

“So if I drink wine and drive, will Mumbai Police put me behind bars or show me the nearest bar?” Vahia, who is an engineer with a verified profile, tweeted.

Mumbai police, known for their wisecracks and their creative ways to promote awareness, jumped in on the discussion soon. Respectfully correcting him, Mumbai police said that if a breath test detects alcohol, he would be a “guest behind bars”.

“Sir, we recommend your raise your bar & ride in a chauffeur driven car, after drinking, like a ‘responsible citizen’. Else if the breathalyzer detects the alcohol content in the wine you drank (which it will to be frank), you will have to be our guest behind the bars,” Mumbai police’s tweet read.

Over 8,000 people liked Mumbai police’s tweet and it also got a thousand retweets. The tweet exchange happened on Saturday morning.



Several users questioned Mumbai police too by sharing clips of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Raut’s comments asking who to believe. Here is how Twitterati reacted to the interaction:

Maharashtra cleared a proposal to sell wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores at a flat annual licensing fee of Rs 5,000, news agency ANI reported. According to the state cabinet, the decision aims to ensure a more accessible marketing channel for Indian wineries.

Mumbai police is known for their witty and humorous tweets that often go viral. Their quirky posts spread traffic safety and other awareness and are often replete with trending memes.