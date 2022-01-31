MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Drinking wine and driving? Mumbai Police tweet sets the record straight

    Mumbai police, known for their witty tweets and replies, responded to a Twitter user enquiring about the drink and drive policy.

    Stella Dey
    January 31, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
    Mumbai police said that if a breath test detects alcohol, the user would be a “guest behind bars”.

    Mumbai police said that if a breath test detects alcohol, the user would be a “guest behind bars”.


    When a Twitter user asked if drinking wine and driving was punishable, Mumbai police jumped in with a quirky retort. It all started with senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut saying “wine is not liquor”.

    “Wine is not liquor. If wine sale increases, farmers will get benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income. BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers,” Raut told ANI on the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores in the state.

    Twitter user Shivam Vahia sent a tweet out soon after quoting Raut’s statement.

    “So if I drink wine and drive, will Mumbai Police put me behind bars or show me the nearest bar?” Vahia, who is an engineer with a verified profile, tweeted.

    Mumbai police, known for their wisecracks and their creative ways to promote awareness, jumped in on the discussion soon. Respectfully correcting him, Mumbai police said that if a breath test detects alcohol, he would be a “guest behind bars”.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Sir, we recommend your raise your bar & ride in a chauffeur driven car, after drinking, like a ‘responsible citizen’. Else if the breathalyzer detects the alcohol content in the wine you drank (which it will to be frank), you will have to be our guest behind the bars,” Mumbai police’s tweet read.

    Vahia also responded:


    Over 8,000 people liked Mumbai police’s tweet and it also got a thousand retweets. The tweet exchange happened on Saturday morning.

    Several users questioned Mumbai police too by sharing clips of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Raut’s comments asking who to believe. Here is how Twitterati reacted to the interaction:

    Maharashtra cleared a proposal to sell wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores at a flat annual licensing fee of Rs 5,000, news agency ANI reported. According to the state cabinet, the decision aims to ensure a more accessible marketing channel for Indian wineries.

    Mumbai police is known for their witty and humorous tweets that often go viral. Their quirky posts spread traffic safety and other awareness and are often replete with trending memes.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #drink and drive #Maharashtra #Maharashtra drink and drive #Mumbai police #Mumbai police tweets #Sanjay Raut
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 02:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.