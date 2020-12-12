DIVINE becomes first Indian rapper to feature on Times Square Billboard 

Rapper DIVINE features on New York Times Square Billboard

Multi-platinum rapper DIVINE, who released his second album ‘Punya Paap’ on December 4, has become the first Indian rapper to be featured on the Spotify Times Square Billboard in New York. DIVINE has been featured on the Times Square Billboard for his sophomore album that was released in partnership with Mass Appeal India and Gully Gang Entertainment.

DIVINE’s ‘Punya Paap’, which has already garnered tens of millions streams and claimed the number one spot on Apple Music India (all genres) has 11 tracks that document the Indian rapper’s “triumphs, trials and tribulations”. Multiple tracks from the album have made it to the Spotify India Top 50 list also.

For his latest album, DIVINE collaborated with musicians such as hip-hop veteran Nas, British Drill rapper Dutchavelli, Indian American singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra, Grammy winning producer iLL Wayno, Grammy winning singer-songwriter Cocoa Sarai, and Dancehall artiste Stylo G.

Commenting on the feat, DIVINE said: “Releasing an album is always an important milestone for any artist and I’m grateful to my fans above all who have waited patiently since my previous album. ‘Mirchi’ secured a spot on the YouTube Top 100 Global Songs recently, a first for me with regards to a global charting. And now that we have made it to the iconic Times Square.”

He added: “This is a sign that the story of hip-hop in India is no longer confined to a nascent perspective, but it is burgeoning, and we are headed for exciting times. Life is good and I am grateful.”

Earlier this year in March, Bollywood singer Armaan Malik had charted history by becoming the first Indian to be featured on the Times Square Billboard for his English single 'Control'.