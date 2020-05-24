App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyclone Amphan: Water supply restored, Haldia units normalise operations

"Electricity for supplying water to industrial units has been restored. Despite massive damage to power structures and poles, we have completed maximum restoration job," Haldia Development Authority CEO Hari Shankar told PTI.

PTI

Four days after cyclone Amphan ravaged West Bengal, operations of several industrial units in Haldia normalised on Sunday as water supply to many facilities was restored, an official said.

Besides power, the supply of water, a key input for running units, was disrupted due to the cyclone, he said.

Some large plants having captive power facilities managed to run their units at a lower capacity with scarcity of water, the official said.

Close

"Electricity for supplying water to industrial units has been restored. Despite massive damage to power structures and poles, we have completed maximum restoration job," Haldia Development Authority CEO Hari Shankar told PTI.

related news

He said water is supplied from a treatment plant at Geonkhali that produces 27 million gallon daily, and 85 per cent of which is consumed by the industries in Haldia.

Located about 150 km from here, Haldia, the port town in East Midnapore district, witnessed destruction of the cyclonic storm as electric poles and communication lines had been blown away by gusting winds.

Indian Oil Corporation, which was running its refinery in the town at 40-50 per cent capacity in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, had to scale down its operation further due to water shortage, sources said.

Large plants of many other companies in Haldia also trimmed output due to lack of water, they said.

IVL Dhunseri Petrochem chairman C K Dhanuka said that the company's PET resin plant in Haldia was operational with availability of captive power and water from its reservoirs but the production was less.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 24, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Cyclone Amphan #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Gold imports dip for fifth consecutive month in April, fall by almost 100%

Gold imports dip for fifth consecutive month in April, fall by almost 100%

UP government decides to set up migration commission

UP government decides to set up migration commission

Ensure compliance of Union Health Ministry's guidelines on domestic travel: Delhi govt to officials

Ensure compliance of Union Health Ministry's guidelines on domestic travel: Delhi govt to officials

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.