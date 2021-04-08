COVID-19 Restrictions: Night curfew in Noida from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17

Representational image.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in Noida, a seven-hour night curfew has been imposed in the Gautam Budh Nagar district by the administration on April 8.

The restrictions were imposed following a surge in single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Noida, which has now crossed 100.

A night curfew is already in place in adjoining Delhi.

During this period, people will not be allowed to venture outside except for emergencies. Government and private educational institutes including coaching centres will not be allowed to conduct physical classes till April 17, 2021, with the exception of medical, para medical, and nursing courses.

However, all examinations including practicals, will be held as per schedule during this time and will be exempt from the rules. Additionally, the movement of all essential goods and services, including medical services, will be exempted from the Noida night curfew rules.

A night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, effective April 8 midnight has been imposed in Ghaziabad district too, Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey has informed.















