COVID-19 Restrictions: Night curfew in Noida from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17

Government and private educational institutes including coaching centres will not be allowed to conduct physical classes till April 17, 2021, with the exception of medical, para medical, and nursing courses.

Moneycontrol News
April 08, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
Representational image.

Representational image.


In view of the rising coronavirus cases in Noida, a seven-hour night curfew has been imposed in the Gautam Budh Nagar district by the administration on April 8.

The restrictions were imposed following a surge in single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Noida, which has now crossed 100.

A night curfew is already in place in adjoining Delhi.

During this period, people will not be allowed to venture outside except for emergencies. Government and private educational institutes including coaching centres will not be allowed to conduct physical classes till April 17, 2021, with the exception of medical, para medical, and nursing courses.

However, all examinations including practicals, will be held as per schedule during this time and will be exempt from the rules. Additionally, the movement of all essential goods and services, including medical services, will be exempted from the Noida night curfew rules.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Police, incident commanders and concerned departments have been tasked with ensuring that there is intensive enforcement of face masks and other COVID-19 protocols both in public places and private offices during the Noida night curfew period.







A night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, effective April 8 midnight has been imposed in Ghaziabad district too, Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey has informed.








Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
TAGS: #coronavirus #night curfew #Noida
first published: Apr 8, 2021 03:42 pm

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

