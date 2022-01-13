Rahul Gandhi uses Wordle craze to hit out at BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted his "Wordle score" on Thursday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday evening put out what at a first glance could be believed to be his score from playing a round of Wordle. On closer inspection, however, the post turned out to be a one manufactured to hit out at the Centre.

Wordle, a five-letter word game has the internet hooked. If you’re on Twitter, chances are that you have seen people on your timeline sharing a box with grey, yellow and green tiles, with a score.

The addictive word-guessing game appears simple. A player has six chances to guess the word of the day that the website has picked. After each guess, the colour of the tiles will change to show how close a player’s guess was to the word. A green tile indicates the letter is correct and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the answer but not in the right spot, and a grey tile shows that the letter is incorrect.

Rahul Gandhi used the format of the game but changed the letters to reflect Congress's allegations against the ruling party.

The Congress leader's choice of ammunition has Twitter amused.

Journalist Erick Massey commented, "This is gold level trolling!" Twitter user @fatpanda said, "If anyone has aced Wordle then it’s him," while another user Ayush Aggarwal lauded Gandhi's effort to ride on trends. " This deserves retweet just cause of the ingenuity. Riding the trends, they say," he tweeted.

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle. He created Wordle (an obvious wordplay on his surname) for his partner Palak Shah who loves word games before launching it on the internet last October, according to a New York Times report. In no time, the game picked up online, with thousands of people being obsessed about it.

The free game gained global popularity after the “share” feature was enabled in December.