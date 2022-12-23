Charles Sobhraj freed after 20 years in prison. 10 facts about 'bikini killer'

Charles Sobhraj

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after nearly 20 years behind bars, news agency Reuters reported, quoting a witness. Known as "bikini killer" and "serpent", the 78-year old has been linked to murders across several Asian countries.

Here are 10 facts about Charles Sobhraj, from his place of birth to the crimes he committed:

- Charles Sobhraj was born in 1944 in Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City. His father was Indian and mother Vietnamese. His mother later married a French man and so Sobhraj spent his childhood in France.

- He had a troubled childhood and became involved in petty crimes, for which he served several jail terms.

- Later, he embarked on a trail leading from Europe to South Asia, where he first befriended and then robbed backpackers.

- He made his way to Thailand, where he committed his first murder. His victim was an American woman found on a beach in Pattaya in a bikini.

- Sobhraj was linked to over 20 murders across Thailand, Nepal, Afghanistan, India, Iran, Hong Kong and Turkey.

- In India, under the suspicion of theft, he spent two decades in Tihar jail. However, in 1997, he was deported to France without charge.

- He reappeared in Nepal in 2003, where he started an export company using a fake identity. But his cover was soon blown and he was arrested for killing two tourists in 1975.

- Sobhraj "despised" backpackers, Australian journalist Julie Clark, who once interviewed him, told news agency AFP. "He saw them as poor young drug addicts," Clarke added.

- He would pose as precious stones trader to trap young tourists and then kill them. He would take their passports to move to his next location.

- In 2004, Sobhraj was given a life sentence. He was kept at the Kathmandu jail. But this week, his release was ordered on grounds of health and good behaviour.

(With inputs from AFP and AP)